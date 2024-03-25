The CPI(M)-Congress-backed 'Save Constitution Forum' won the elections of Tripura Bar Association by defeating BJP-Tipra Motha panel 'Aainjebi Unnayan Mancha'.

Tripura Bar Association is the biggest lawyers association in the state.

Mrinal Kanti Biswas (Congress) and Koushik Indu (CPIM), who contested under the banner of Save Constitution Forum were elected as president and secretary of Tripura Bar Association in the elections held on Sunday, said Returning Officer, Sandeep Dutta Chowdhury on Monday.



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The election was held across four centres, with approximately 500 eligible voters, compared to last year's 416.

Speaking to reporters after the counting process was over late evening on Sunday, Returning Officer and Advocate Sandip Dutta Chowdhury said, “Advocates Mrinal Kanti Biswas, Subrata Debnath and Koushik Indu were elected as president, vice-president and secretary of the Tripura Bar Association, respectively, in the election to the bar association. Advocates Amar Debbarma and Utpal Das were elected as assistant secretaries. As many as 463 out of 500 voters had cast their votes.”