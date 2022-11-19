TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma claimed that opposition CPI(M) and Congress are now seeking help from him for the upcoming assembly election.

Pradyot who is also the royal scion of the state stated that he would quit the chairman post of TIPRA Motha if the government agrees to provide him ‘Greater Tipraland’.

While attending a mass gathering of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) at Mandwai in West District, Pradyot said even after 75 years of independence the tribal of Tripura have to beg for jobs, land among others.

“Why such things are happening? Because of some of our leaders. In Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and in other states in NE people have fought for their rights and achieved it. But in Tripura, we Tiprasa didn’t fight but we compromised. Positions and leadership can’t give you greater Tipraland. I am ready to resign from the post of TIPRA Motha chairman if the government provides us ‘greater Tipraland’ because positions and posts are temporary”, claimed Pradyot.

In an oblique reference to BJP, Pradyot said, “Nor Mughal, neither British could defeat Manikya Dynasty, then how can they (BJP) do. Let them challenge I am ready. They thought they will give me and I will surrender. They forgot that my blood is from Manikya Dynasty. Do they want to challenge me? Let them challenge, Tiger Abhi bhi Zinda hein”.

Lashing heavily on CPI(M) and Congress the royal scion said, “What does the tribal of the state get from CPI(M)? One Chief Minister of CPI(M) has campaigned for himself that he is the poor chief minister and has no house. He didn’t provide a single house to the tribal. This CPI(M) is talking about China. But now they want help from us, for which they are talking and meeting with us. They deprived the tribal. When I was in Congress I raised a slogan for my tribal but in return they humiliated me and forced me to resign. And today they want help from me because I work for people not for politics”.