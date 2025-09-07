CPI(M)-Congress thrives on lies, dirty politics and conspiracies: Tripura Minister

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury accused the CPI(M) of spreading lies and creating confusion among people through political conspiracies.

He claimed that the party, with the support of Congress, has historically used tactics to divert public attention and destabilize governance.

Addressing a massive gathering in his own Majlishpur Assembly Constituency under West District today, Chowdhury said, “CPI(M) has always relied on propaganda and conspiracies, often with Congress aiding them. We have seen this in previous elections, where Congress workers were attacked or displaced during the CPI(M) regime. Now, just ahead of the elections, they are again spreading rumors that the present government will not last.”

Chowdhury announced that the BJP has decided to hold a mass gathering to protest against what he termed “dirty politics and propaganda” by the CPI(M) and Congress.

He added, “We are fully prepared to fight this propaganda. People are with us. I don’t believe in personal attacks; I believe in performance, delivery, and work. This is how we will fight the elections.”

Addressing the people of Majlishpur Assembly Constituency, Chowdhury emphasized, “Since BJP formed the government in 2018, not a single incident of political violence or political murder has occurred in Tripura. We believe in democracy, development-oriented politics, and staying with the people. BJP is a party with a difference, a disciplined party.”

Chowdhury also recalled the 2003 Mandwai massacre in West Tripura during the CPI(M) regime, saying, “They created divisions between tribal and non-tribal communities merely to win elections.”

He further stated that during that time, Congress leaders, along with Delhi leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, and Prakash Karat, used to hold meetings against CPI(M) in Tripura.

He highlighted the significance of the 2018 state elections, saying, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP formed the government, ending the misrule of CPI(M). Just as CPI(M) could not make a comeback in West Bengal, the people of Tripura have rejected them.”