Comparing opposition CPIM with Hitler’s chief propagandist Paul Joseph Goebbels, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha cautioned his party supporters and said, "CPIM is master in spreading negative and fake information and so BJP volunteers should be well prepared to counter them with positivity and truth."

The chief minister was addressing a workshop in the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in presence of Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP’s national IT cell on Thursday, August 18.

The workshop aims at reactivating the IT and social media (SM) volunteers of the BJP who played a vital role in removing the 25 years Left Front government and establishing a BJP government in Tripura in March 2018.

The CM viewed that the success of the Left Front regime was through divide and rule policy, beside domination of various communities including the tribal section of people and by the propagation of negativity.

“They (CPIM) have mastered the art of false propaganda in the method of Paul Joseph Goebbels who was the chief propagandist of Hitler and who by repeatedly speaking a lie made people believe it as true,” said Dr. Saha adding, “So we should emphasize on positivity and spread positive information to counter negativity, especially in the social media using the mobile phone as the main weapon and which every one of us possesses.”

He also cautioned the IT and SM volunteers of the party against the Opposition parties which are getting together against the BJP here.

“Be it the Communists, Congress or the Trinamool party all of them here tried to spread communal violence but failed as people did not accept those,” said the CM adding, “The opposition parties including the Communist, Congress and Trinamool shall come together to defeat the BJP as they had already tried during the recent by-election.”

He appealed to the worker to follow the PM and dedicate some time to changing the society by spreading positivity and never speak anything insulting against the opposition party leaders and confronting them politically.

Dr. Saha urged the supporters to counter the negative propaganda of the opposition by giving extra effort to spreading the positive work of the government and to every household as the election is approaching.

According to an estimate, there are around 20 lakh smart mobile users in Tripura and a large number of them are young voters who are dependent on mobile for seeking information.