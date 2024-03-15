The ruling BJP in Tripura on March 15 claimed that the opposition political parties, including CPIM and Congress, will not get more than 1 lakh votes in the state in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference this evening, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that Congress will give an opportunity to the Left Front to fight from the East Tripura seat. Therefore, Congress will not field candidates in the East Tripura seat.

“There is doubt whether there is an Indi alliance in Tripura. No one is clear about this. Congress will give an opportunity to the Left Front to fight from the East Tripura seat. Therefore, Congress will not field candidates in the East Tripura seat because tThere are no more people with the opposition party, and the opposition will not get more than 1 lakh votes in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The date of the Lok Sabha elections can be announced at any time. Different political parties have started their own preparations. Common people can understand which political party's position is in which place. The people of the state and the country are seeing who are fans of the country, who are against the country, who are supporting the anti-national forces. The result of the election will be accordingly,” he said.

He said that the BJP does not confine itself to elections only but also works for the overall development of society and the healthy progress of the human race.

In the press conference, he criticized the Congress leaders in Tripura, claiming that they could not guarantee to unite the Congress.

“Congress did not have the courage to clarify the CAA from the all-India level. But those who speak on this matter need to know first what is the difference between intruders and those who are crossing the border to sustain their existence. All the things they are practicing, trying to scare people. They need to first look carefully at what is contained in the original law. They are trying to mislead people knowing everything about the original law,” he said.

Nabendu Bhattacharya also said that the opposition party will not decide who will be kept in what position in the BJP party.