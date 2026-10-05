CPIM, Congress will have no existence in hills: Tripura BJP President Abhishek Debroy

BJP Tripura president Abhishek Debroy on October 5 claimed that the CPI(M) and Congress would fail to win a single seat in the Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), predicting a decisive victory for the BJP-IPFT-led NDA.

Counting of votes for 587 Village Committees began on Monday amid tight security arrangements across the state.

Speaking to reporters during the counting process, Debroy said voters in the tribal areas had endured what he described as years of “exploitation, oppression and misrule” under successive Left governments, particularly during the CPI(M)'s tenure and the influence of its tribal wing, the Ganamukti Parishad.

“I had said earlier that our opponents, the Marxist party and Congress, will have no existence in the hills,” Debroy said.

He alleged that people in the hill areas had faced serious challenges, including extremism, during the earlier Left regime and claimed they would not return their support to the CPI(M).

Debroy went on to make a strong electoral prediction, saying the CPI(M) could fail to secure even a single Village Committee seat.

“This is my opinion and my assessment based on my political experience,” he said, while expressing confidence that the BJP-IPFT-led NDA would secure a large number of seats across Tripura.

The BJP state president also described the Village Committee elections as an important indicator ahead of the 2028 Tripura Assembly elections. He claimed the BJP-led NDA would return to power with a “huge majority”.

Debroy also appealed to voters to support the NDA and its development agenda.