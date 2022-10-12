The opposition Communist Party of India(M) has decided to abstain from President Draupadi Murmu’s programme including the civic banquet planned in her honor as part of her maiden two-day visit to the Northeastern state of Tripura.

“People's rights and freedom came under threat during the period. Even as we were invited by the government in protest against the lack of rule of law during the last four and a half years in the state”, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury stated while talking to the media on October 12.

“We do believe that the president will return after witnessing the suffocating-like situation prevailing in Tripura and will install the democratic rights of the people”, he added.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive at Agartala airport at 11.15 a.m., after which she would go to Narsingarh in West Tripura district to lay the foundation for the Tripura National Law University and open the Tripura State Judicial Academy, according to the reports.

She would also officially open the MLA hostel at Capital Complex and set the groundwork for several Tripura government initiatives involving roads, schools, and student hostels.

From the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhaban, the president will also inaugurate the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre in Agartala, as well as the IIIT-Agartala.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception held by the Agartala Municipal Corporation at the Town Hall in her honor. The president will flag off the special extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train to Agartala on Thursday, as well as the expansion of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express to Khongsang in Manipur.

Murmu will also build a transshipment yard at Nischintapur, around 6 kilometers from Agartala. She will pray at the renowned Tripureswari temple in Udaipur.