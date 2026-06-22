CPI(M) delegation meets Tripura Secretary, raises concerns over Assam–Agartala highway projects

A five-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) met Kiran Gitte at the State Secretariat on June 22 and urged the government to take immediate steps to address a range of issues arising from ongoing infrastructure works along the Assam–Agartala National Highway.

The delegation was led by Manik Dey, former Transport Minister of Tripura. Other members included party state secretariat member and former Chief Executive Member of the TTAADC Radhacharan Debbarma, along with party leaders Madhusudan Das, Subhash Das and Tapan Das.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted several issues affecting local residents, traders and commuters along the highway corridor.

A key concern raised was the construction of an overbridge at Champaknagar Bazaar under Jirania subdivision in West Tripura district. According to the CPI(M) leaders, the present design of the project is effectively dividing the historic marketplace into two sections, disrupting commercial activities and causing inconvenience to residents.

The delegation warned that the current execution plan could lead to substantial economic losses for local traders and adversely impact daily movement in the area. They urged the government to reconsider the design and adopt a more practical approach, including options such as a bypass alignment or a pillar-based overbridge structure that would preserve the integrity of the market.

The leaders also pointed out that traders and residents had earlier organized road blockades and market shutdowns to protest against the ongoing construction model.

Another major issue discussed was the absence of a proper drainage system along the 3.5-kilometre stretch between Sadhupara and Champaknagar West Market. Radhacharan Debbarma stated that the lack of functional drains on both sides of the road has resulted in severe waterlogging, causing damage to houses, agricultural fields, vegetable farms and business establishments.

The delegation noted that drainage construction had begun at six locations along the Assam–Agartala highway but alleged that the work has since stalled. They demanded immediate completion of the pending projects and called for the construction of large covered drains along both sides of the highway to ensure effective long-term water management.

Addressing the issue of increasing traffic congestion on the highway, Manik Dey proposed the construction of a flyover from the Khowai CNG Point to the Atharabhola West area. He said a similar proposal had been submitted to the Central Government during the previous Left Front administration, but the project is yet to materialise.

The CPI(M) delegation urged the state government to actively pursue the proposal and take concrete steps to improve traffic flow and connectivity on one of Tripura’s most important transport corridors.

