Union Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister of Tripura Giriraj Singh, countering the opposition's allegations of huge food crisis and sporadic reports of even selling of children for money due to the dwindling budget under MGNREGA. across the state since BJP came to power, viewed that man-days (person days) are not an issue here rather ‘looting of money which used to take place under the Communist party in Tripura has stopped’.

Speaking to reporters at the state guesthouse in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also the RD and PR of Tripura, the Union Minister said, “Since Narendra Modi became PM in 2014 only ₹4000 crores was granted for Tripura from my department but this time we gave some ₹15000 crores in various activities like sanction for three lakh houses under PMAY, roads, MGNREGA, and development of degradable land. This is only because of the double-engine government and the results shall be visible in five to seven years. The government of India has provided total support and the state has properly implemented the schemes.”

Training guns towards the opposition CPIM for alleging that man-days have come down in double engine government period in the state, Singh said, “I am very happy at the manner the present state government has implemented every scheme and a large number of people are benefiting out of it and there is huge transparency as fund transfer is going on digitally by DBT but during Communist rule, there was a loot of people’s money in Tripura especially the payment of MGNREGA and it has ended due to regulations.”

“Today, when I am speaking there, is no pending amount of man-days of labor but material payments are to be made, and very soon the fund will be transferred.”

Reacting to whether man-days have increased or decreased in recent times and as the Opposition has been raising the issue, the Union Minister said, “Man-days is not a big issue rather focus should be on the achievements under MGNREGA. 100 percent DBT is taking place, assets are being created, women empowerment is happening but loot has stopped and which use to take place during the Communist rule.”

He added, “Today there are around 3.5 lakh women who are involved with self-help groups and I want the number to reach five lakh because I want to make them lakhpati didis whose monthly income is between ₹8000 to ₹12000.”

The Ministry also claimed that huge development activities in the rural areas are going across Tripura and what didn’t happen in 30 years time period took place in just four years of double-engine government in the state.

The Union Minister is also scheduled for a field visit to various rural areas to inspect and interact with beneficiaries next two before leaving the state on Saturday evening.