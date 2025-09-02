CPIM gave birth to terrorism, BJP brought peace: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday, September 2 slammed the opposition CPIM saying that the party has given birth to terrorism while BJP brought peace in the state.



Addressing the gathering, Manik Saha said the people of Tripura have realized that true development of the state and the country is possible only with the BJP, as the CPI(M) and Congress have historically used the Janajati community merely as a vote bank.

Today he welcomed 610 voters in BJP.



“I extend a warm welcome to all those who have joined the BJP today. Just two days ago, I visited Asarambari to attend the popular ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme—a non-political initiative unlike anything done before. Last month, when our karyakartas were listening to the programme, they were attacked. We are ready to sacrifice for the nation, and whenever our karyakartas face attacks, the party stands firmly with them,” Dr. Saha said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the BJP rejects the politics of violence and terror that marked 35 years of CPI(M)-Congress rule.

“BJP does not believe in such dirty politics. People have witnessed the violent politics of CPI(M) and Congress. The citizens want peace, and peace requires strength. If necessary, we are prepared to use power to ensure it. While CPI(M) used the Janajati people merely as a vote bank, PM Modi has consistently emphasized development for all. Our government has made the state terrorism-free, and since 2014, the Northeast has seen remarkable development. Peace now prevails in Tripura, connectivity has improved, and the HIRA model has been successfully implemented,” he said.

The chief minister also criticized CPI(M) for failing to honor Maharaja Bir Bikram’s contributions to Tripura’s development.

“We have restored respect to the Manikya Dynasty. Maharaja Bir Bikram contributed immensely to Tripura, establishing schools, colleges, markets, and other institutions. CPI(M) never recognized his efforts. Since 2014, PM Modi has championed the development of the Janajati people. BJP ensures not only development but also respect for the Janajati community. Unity is essential for the progress of our state,” he added.