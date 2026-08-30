CPI(M) ‘gone forever’, will never return to power: Tripura MP Biplab Deb

Lok Sabha MP and newly appointed BJP National General Secretary Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday claimed that the CPI(M), which ruled Tripura for more than 25 years, has “gone forever” and will never return to power in the state.



Deb made the remarks while addressing a felicitation programme organised by the BJP in Agartala to honour him for the first time since his appointment as an All India General Secretary of the party.



Thousands of BJP workers and supporters gathered at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala to welcome Deb, who arrived in the state after assuming the new organisational responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Deb said that he does not believe in factionalism or groupism within the party and urged BJP workers to remain united.



“Biplab Deb never believes in groupism. If the BJP believed in such things, the party could never have won elections and formed the government. Those who practised groupism helped the CPI(M) remain in power for 25 years and for another 10 years before that. They destroyed Tripura,” Deb said.

“The BJP believes in one leader and one mantra. The CPI(M) is gone and will never return. What is the need for the CPI(M) now? What will they come back for—for development, employment or to increase GDP? There is no logic,” he added.

Recalling his political journey, Deb said he had come from Jamjuri in Gomati district and had risen to become the National General Secretary of the BJP, which he described as the world’s largest political party.

“What more do I need? I know each and every karyakarta of the BJP in Tripura. Every party worker should visit at least five houses every day. Only then will the people of Tripura be happy. People want this, and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, development will continue,” he said.

Deb further said that the BJP needs to maintain close contact with the people and that an effective opposition is necessary to ensure that the ruling party continues to perform.

“Nowadays, whatever the CPI(M) says has no value. An opposition party is necessary so that the ruling party will work more. On this day, I want to ask BJP workers to visit every house and meet the people. For me, the BJP is the party that gives me oxygen in politics,” he said.

Speaking at the felicitation programme, Deb highlighted the contribution of the people of Tripura and BJP workers to his political journey.

“The soil of Tripura has given me a lot. From Chief Minister, MLA, Lok Sabha MP to the All India General Secretary of the party, the people of Tripura and BJP workers have contributed to everything,” he said.

Deb said he had never imagined that he would one day become the National General Secretary of the BJP after entering politics.

According to him, the rise of BJP workers from the grassroots level, coupled with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made it possible for the BJP to establish itself in Tripura.