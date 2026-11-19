BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on November 19 accused the CPI(M) of having a history of political violence, intimidation and insurgency in Tripura, saying the Left party had no moral authority to speak about democratic values.

Deb alleged that political intimidation in the state began during the Communist regime, claiming that people who expressed support for the Congress or BJP were threatened and intimidated, including at their homes.

Describing the Communists as "killers of democracy", he said people in Tripura continued to remember the alleged atrocities during the Left government's tenure, including political murders, communal violence and the displacement of families.

He also referred to the killing of former minister Bimal Sinha, a senior member of the then Left government, questioning how the party could claim to ensure people's security when it could not protect its own senior leaders.

Deb further accused the Left of promoting Naxalism, Maoism and insurgent activities, alleging that its political philosophy glorified armed struggle and violence.

Recounting Tripura's troubled security situation between 1980 and 2005, he said insurgency had posed a serious challenge to the state. He recalled that passengers travelling towards Assam through the Churaibari route faced prolonged security checks and depended on the CRPF and Tripura State Rifles for protection.

Deb also praised those who, he said, stood against political intimidation and oppression, particularly people who fought political battles in 2018 after years of alleged restrictions on democratic rights.