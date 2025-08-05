CPI(M) has regained ground, will return to power: Tripura LoP

Tripura’s political landscape may be shifting, with CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury asserting that his party has regained its footing and is well-positioned to return to power. Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Chaudhury launched a scathing attack on both the BJP and its ally Tipra Motha Party, accusing them of failing to deliver on development and alienating large sections of the population.

Chaudhury, who also serves as the Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary, said public sentiment—not alliances in the capital—should determine a party’s strength. “The strength of political parties should be assessed on the ground among the people, not in Delhi with whom one is sipping tea,” he said, in an apparent dig at backdoor negotiations and elite political networking.

He pointed to recent comments by Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, who threatened to move the Supreme Court if the state government failed to hold village council elections. “The BJP is in alliance with him and doing everything. Whom are they trying to fool?” Chaudhury questioned, arguing that contradictions in the alliance reflect a deeper crisis of credibility.

Taking aim at BJP’s cultural stance, Chaudhury accused the party of showing disrespect toward both indigenous communities and Bengali-speaking citizens. “They are saying Bengali is a Bangladeshi language. BJP IT Cell national convener Amit Malviya claimed there is no such language as Bengali,” he said, calling the statement an insult to linguistic and cultural heritage.

He also criticised the growing collaboration between the BJP, RSS, and Tipra Motha, calling it a partnership that has failed to improve the lives of ordinary people. “Both these parties have completely failed to ensure development and progress for the people of the state,” he said, adding that CPI(M)’s message is once again resonating on the ground.

Chaudhury alleged that infighting has begun within the BJP and Tipra Motha ranks as both sides compete for political leverage. “BJP and Tipra Motha leaders are now launching attacks on each other in a bid to secure their own positions,” he said.

Acknowledging past setbacks, Chaudhury claimed that misinformation had temporarily pushed CPI(M) to the margins, but said the situation has changed. “For a time, the CPI(M) was sidelined due to misinformation among the public, but now we have regained our ground. In the coming days, CPI(M) will return to power—there is no doubt about that,” he asserted.