'CPIM is an institution of lies': Tripura CM Manik Saha hits back at LoP Jitendra Chaudhury

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 16 launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M), describing the opposition party as an "institution of lies" while responding to Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury's allegation that the BJP-led state government is a "government of goondas."

Addressing reporters, Saha said if anyone wanted to learn "how to tell lies properly", they should visit the CPI(M) headquarters at Melarmath in Agartala.

"If there is a party of lies and one needs to learn how to tell lies properly, then the institution of lies is located at Melarmath in Agartala—the office of CPI(M), along with its branches, including CITU and SFI," the chief minister said.

Accusing the Left party of misleading the public, Saha alleged that CPI(M) leaders repeatedly make false claims in an attempt to influence public opinion.

"They know how to tell lies properly. The way they present things and think that if they put such matters before the public, people will believe them," he said.

Rejecting Chaudhury's charge that the BJP government was being run by "goondas", the chief minister countered that it was the opposition that was behaving irresponsibly.

"They have said that the government is a government of goondas, but they themselves are behaving like goondas. You have seen how the Leader of Opposition was speaking against the police. Those police officers got their jobs during the CPI(M)'s tenure only. Now, as they are not listening to them, they are getting angry. People can understand," Saha said.

The chief minister further claimed that government officials now understand who is working in the interest of the people and the country.

"People have seen how the Leader of Opposition and his workers have presented themselves and spoken. People will not forget what happened during their tenure," he added.

The remarks come amid escalating political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition CPI(M) over law and order in the state.