Tripura BJP General Secretary Chandan Debnath on Sunday, November 15 asserted that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) is not a political challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the party’s real challenge is to fulfil the expectations of the people through continued development and good governance.



Speaking about the political situation in Sonamura under Sepahijala district of Tripura and the upcoming municipal and civic body elections, Debnath said that the CPIM had attempted to create an atmosphere of fear and mistrust among minority communities by spreading misinformation about the BJP.



He alleged that a section of people in Sonamura had been influenced by propaganda suggesting that under a BJP government, minorities would not be allowed to practise their religious traditions, including wearing caps and offering Azan.



According to him, the party could not effectively counter this fear-driven campaign in Sonamura at the time.

“CPIM is not a challenge for BJP. Our real challenge is to assess the work we have done over the last five years and identify how much more we can do for the people,” Debnath said.



Reacting to the CPIM's criticism over the replacement of some former municipal representatives with new faces, Debnath defended the BJP's decision, saying that giving opportunities to new leaders is part of the party's approach to strengthening development-oriented governance.



He questioned why the opposition was criticising the BJP for introducing new candidates when political leadership changes in every party over time.



He also took a dig at the CPIM, saying that its leaders often make well-organised statements at press conferences, but their claims fail to stand before the people.



Debnath further said that the BJP is committed to carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and supporting Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha's efforts to accelerate development in Tripura.



He maintained that the BJP believes in bringing fresh leadership and new faces into public life to maintain the momentum of development, rather than allowing the same individuals to hold positions indefinitely.

Expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming civic body elections, Debnath said the BJP would focus on its development record, public outreach and commitment to addressing people's needs, rather than treating the CPIM as its principal electoral challenge.