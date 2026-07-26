CPI(M) leaders should wear burqa to hide faces over past violence: Tripura BJP Chief

Tripura BJP president and MLA Abhishek Debroy on Sunday, July 26 strongly criticised the CPI(M) for allegedly misleading the public by claiming that democracy no longer exists in the state.

He also suggested that the party’s senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, should "wear burqas to hide their shameless faces" over the large-scale murders and unrest that allegedly took place during the Left Front's long rule.

President Debroy made the remarks while addressing a commemoration meeting for people who were allegedly killed by CPI(M) workers in 2004.

“During the tenure of the Left Front government under the leadership of former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, these murders took place. They should be ashamed of such incidents. Those who have emotions have a conscience. We believe in faith and religion. Those who do not perform the last rites of their parents after they pass away, those who do not believe in religion and have no emotions—what more can you expect from them? The CPI(M) is now saying that there is no democracy in Tripura and that there is only corruption. What was there during their tenure? This is what democracy is,” said Debroy.

He further alleged that during a Panchayat election, an Opposition candidate who had won was brutally murdered and his body was thrown into a river.

“Is this what democracy is? Those who killed him were rewarded with jobs in the Health Department, Agriculture Department, and one even got a job as an Anganwadi worker. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury want to bring back that kind of democracy. People must come out of their homes and protest against them. In 1996, 26 people were killed by terrorists in Kalyanpur of Khowai. Why was the CPI(M) MLA not attacked then? It means the CPI(M) was well aware of the attack. During the BJP's tenure, if any leader commits a crime, cases are registered against them. One of our Mandal presidents was booked, and arrests have been made in several places. Can the CPI(M) give even one example from its tenure where one of its leaders committed a crime and was arrested?” the Tripura BJP president said.

He asserted that the BJP government has established the rule of law and that there are several examples to support this.



“But the CPI(M) and its leaders want to bring back the kind of democracy that existed during their rule. You should be ashamed and wear burqas to hide your faces for creating such mass murders. In the South District alone, 69 murders took place. If democracy did not prevail, then how is the CPI(M) able to hold meetings, raise slogans against the government, and mislead the people?” he added.