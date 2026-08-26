CPI(M) maintaining ‘diary’ of attacks, nobody will be spared: Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury

Tripura Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday, August 26, warned that those allegedly involved in attacks on the party’s offices and workers would not be spared, saying the party is maintaining its own record of such incidents.

Chaudhury made the remarks while inspecting a CPI(M) office in the Jogendranagar area of Agartala, which the party alleged was vandalised by BJP workers on Monday.

The CPI(M) leader accused the BJP of undermining democratic values and alleged that the ruling party’s actions were contrary to its claims of upholding democracy.

“Across the state, people have been protesting against issues such as the hike in power tariffs and alleged misuse of public funds. Even BJP supporters have raised their voices on social media. To divert attention from these issues, the government is now making another false promise of providing 100 per cent subsidy in power tariff. People will realise the reality after some time,” he said.

Referring to a BJP rally held near the CPI(M) office, Chaudhury said it was an example of the alleged erosion of democratic norms.

“The BJP is holding a thanksgiving rally outside a party office that was allegedly attacked. This is an example of how democracy is being undermined. The BJP is not acting like a democratic party but like a party of barbarism,” he said.

Chaudhury further alleged that the BJP did not respect democracy, the law or constitutional values. He claimed that the particular CPI(M) office had been attacked around 10 times in the past.

“If anyone can prove that the CPI(M) launched the first attack, we will not reopen this party office. But nobody will believe such fabricated claims,” he said.

The CPI(M) state secretary said the party was documenting incidents of alleged attacks on its offices and workers.

“Nobody involved in these attacks will be spared. We are maintaining a diary of these incidents. I do not know what the police will record or maintain, but we are keeping our own records,” Chaudhury said.

He also issued a warning to those allegedly involved in attacks on CPI(M) workers and offices, saying, “Nobody will be spared. Prasad is being prepared for them as well.”