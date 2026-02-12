CPIM rallies in Agartala, attacks BJP over labour codes and US agreements

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura, on February 12, mounted a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state, alleging that recent policy decisions have put workers, farmers and the agricultural sector at risk.

A large rally was held in Agartala in support of the nationwide general strike called by the central trade unions. Party leaders described the strike as a response to what they termed “anti-worker and anti-labour policies”.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said the protest was aimed at resisting changes introduced through the Labour Codes and other economic measures.

“They are siding with corporate interests, undermining labour rights, and attempting to exploit the Labour Code,” Sarkar said. “This strike has been called in response to policies that threaten farmers and agriculture.”

He warned that welfare schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) could be diluted. “Programmes like MNREGA, which provide much-needed work for the poor, are at risk of being abolished or altered to serve corporate gains,” he said.

Sarkar also criticised India’s recent agreements with the United States, claiming these have added pressure on domestic workers and small farmers. “Under BJP rule, workers and farmers are facing mounting challenges,” he said, calling the strike “a unifying moment” for people to oppose policies that, he alleged, favour corporate profits over public welfare.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Choudhury echoed the criticism, accusing the Centre of compromising national interests.

“Labourers and working-class citizens are standing up against policies that jeopardise their livelihoods. Farmers too will face severe consequences due to these agreements with the US and other corporate-oriented decisions. This strike is a necessary protest against such harmful policies,” Choudhury said.

The BJP has maintained that the Labour Codes aim to streamline regulations and improve ease of doing business, while safeguarding workers’ rights. However, opposition parties and trade unions continue to press for their withdrawal, setting the stage for further political confrontation in the state.