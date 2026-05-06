CPIM reviews poll setback in Tripura, begins preparations for village council elections

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on May 6, held its state committee meeting in Agartala to review its performance in the recently concluded Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections and the Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll, while also kickstarting preparations for the upcoming village council elections.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said the party was carrying out a detailed assessment of the electoral results and its organisational performance.

“Regardless of whether the results are in our favour or not, CPIM always reviews every election in detail. This time our results were not satisfactory, so we will definitely hold in-depth discussions,” Chaudhury said.

He said the meeting focused on analyzing the party’s shortcomings, organisational strategy, future political messaging, and roadmap ahead of the village council elections.

Chaudhury, who also serves as the state secretary of the CPIM in Tripura, said the party would identify the reasons behind its electoral setbacks and examine how its political rivals secured victory.

“We need to understand where we failed and what strategies our opponents used to win. Those issues must be brought before the people,” he said.

He added that the upcoming village council elections would be a key focus for the party as it works to strengthen its grassroots organisation in the state.