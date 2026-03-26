CPI(M) seeks EC probe into alleged KVIC fund transfers during Tripura Polls

The opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has written to the Election Commission alleging that subsidy funds are being transferred to beneficiaries in poll-bound areas of Tripura in violation of election norms.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, the State Election Commissioner, and the Election Commission of India, CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury raised concerns over alleged fund disbursal by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Chaudhury claimed that loans under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) were being approved for a large number of beneficiaries in the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly constituency, where a by-election is underway, as well as in areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The PMEGP is a credit-linked subsidy scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises aimed at promoting micro-enterprises in rural and urban non-farm sectors, with subsidies ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary.

According to the CPI(M), the KVIC’s central office in Mumbai is directly transferring subsidy amounts into beneficiaries’ bank accounts despite the enforcement of election rules that restrict such disbursements after polls are announced.

In the letter, Chaudhury said the alleged transfers, if proven, would violate provisions under the “Party in Power” guidelines, which prohibit sanctioning of grants or payments from discretionary funds during the election period.

The party has urged the Election Commission to conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter and halt the transfers if any violation is found, to ensure a level playing field during the elections.