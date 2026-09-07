CPI(M) struggling to contest VC polls, claims Tripura Power Minister

Tripura Power Minister and senior BJP leader Ratan Lal Nath on Monday claimed that the CPI(M) is seeking to step aside from the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections after realising that defeating the alliance of the BJP, Tipra Motha Party and IPFT would be difficult.

Nath said the CPI(M) no longer has the electoral base it once enjoyed in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas, pointing to its performance in recent Assembly elections.

“There is nothing like a base. If you bring positive issues and can make people understand, then there would be no base whoever it is,” Nath said, while referring to what he described as the CPI(M)’s declining electoral presence.

The BJP leader recalled that the CPI(M) had previously won seats in the areas under the Tripura district council but claimed that the party has failed to win any seats in the last two Assembly elections. He also referred to CPI(M) State Committee Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, saying his electoral prospects in future elections were uncertain.

Nath said the BJP’s alliance with Tipra Motha and IPFT was formed based on the results of the TTAADC elections. He also referred to recent discussions in Delhi involving Tipra Motha demands in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing the talks as positive.

On seat-sharing, Nath said the BJP and Tipra Motha held discussions on Sunday and also worked to resolve possible misunderstandings between the alliance partners. He claimed that while some problems emerged in certain areas, they were subsequently resolved.

With the deadline for filing nominations approaching, Nath claimed that the BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT alliance would be in a strong position across the majority of the 4,597 Village Committee seats.

He also questioned the CPI(M)’s reported difficulties in filing nominations, asking why other parties had been able to submit their nominations. Nath alleged that the CPI(M) was instead attempting to stay away from the contest after assessing its chances of victory.

The minister said the ruling alliance would focus its campaign on local issues, including water supply, roads and social pensions, rather than relying solely on broader political narratives.

The upcoming Village Committee elections are expected to be a significant political contest in Tripura, particularly in the tribal areas, with the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT entering the race together.