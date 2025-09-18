CPI(M) to raise alarm over unemployment, law and order in Tripura assembly

Unemployment is expected to dominate the upcoming two-day Tripura Assembly session beginning September 19, with the CPI(M) preparing to bring the matter to the floor.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPI(M)’s youth wing, met Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on September 18 to push for raising the demand.

DYFI state secretary Nabarun Deb told reporters after the meeting that nearly 15,000 government posts were left vacant despite interviews being completed during the Left Front’s tenure in 2016–17.

“The interview process was completed and only distribution of appointment letters based on the merit list was left. By this time, the BJP-led government came to power. It had cancelled all the interview process in the name of preparing a fresh recruitment policy,” Deb alleged.

He added, “We urged the LOP to raise the issue in the Assembly in the interest of the unemployed youth.”

Chaudhury confirmed that the CPI(M) will highlight unemployment, along with concerns over law and order, the state of national highways, and corruption.

The Congress is also preparing to press its own issues. Party legislature leader Birajit Sinha said, “I will specifically seek the minister's statement on corruption in Tripura State Minority Corporation as students have been deprived of scholarship for many months.”

On the legislative agenda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said three private member resolutions will be taken up—two from BJP MLAs Rampada Jamatia and Dipak Majumder, and one from a CPI(M) member. (With inputs from PTI)