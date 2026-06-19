CPI(M) to review shortcomings and prepare for upcoming elections

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on Friday, June 19, said the party would undertake a self-critical review of its shortcomings and mistakes as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation and prepare for upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Tripura for a two-day State Committee meeting, Baby said the party had initiated discussions on political and organisational preparations for future electoral contests.

"We admit there are shortcomings and mistakes on our part. We will self-critically examine our shortcomings and mistakes and are in the process of correcting them," he said.

Referring to the party's electoral performance, Baby acknowledged that the CPI(M)-led Left Front had suffered defeats in recent years and said the party was analysing the reasons behind its inability to return to power.

He asserted that the Left remains capable of providing a credible political alternative, citing the experience of Left governments in Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura.

Baby highlighted the achievements of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, claiming that the state had made significant progress in addressing extreme poverty during the Left's tenure.

He also pointed to what he described as a resurgence of the party in West Bengal and said the Tripura State Committee had held detailed discussions on strengthening the party's organisational structure ahead of future elections.

The CPI(M) leader also criticised the BJP-led Central government over issues including unemployment, communal tensions and the conduct of national examinations.

Raising concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET and CBSE, Baby demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The future of lakhs of youths is in crisis," he said, alleging failures in the management of examinations and calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Pradhan from the Union Cabinet.

The BJP and the Union Education Ministry had not responded to Baby's remarks at the time of filing this report.