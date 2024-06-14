Alleging attacks on opposition workers, the CPIM Tripura committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury has written a letter to the State Election Commissioner, Saradindu Chaudhury demanding extension of last date of claim and objection on voters list of three tier Panchayat poll for another 10 days.

In the letter, Chaudhury who is also leader of opposition alleged that since the Lok Sabha election results were declared, the BJP followers spearheaded attacks on the houses of opposition supporters, vandalised CPI(M) offices, carried on physical attacks on the CPI(M) activists, in various places of the state.

“They also did not hesitate to physically assault the CPI(M) representatives in block premises where they were intending to represent the party in all party meeting convened by the BDOs. These happened at Boxanagar of Sonamura and Salema of Kamalpur Sub-Divisions. Several block offices have become inaccessible for the CPI(M) activists due to active threat from the ruling BJP miscreants”, he alleged.

He said that in view of this appalling situation, CPI(M) demands extension of last date of claim and objection on voters list for another 10 days so that the party may have sufficient time to scrutinise the voters list to see, whether Panchayat and Ward- wise segregation of draft voter list was made properly.

The Tripura State Election Commission has already taken steps to conduct the election in a proper time, which means completing it in the first week of August.

Following this, SEC have finalised 2,650 polling stations under 35 blocks, and have published the draft voter list, whose period of claims and objections is ongoing. By July 24, it will be finalised. As per the draft voter list, the number of voters is 12,95,086.