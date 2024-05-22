Opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the CPIM state secretariat body has demanded that the central and state governments exempt Tripura from CAA implementation, or the party will launch a massive movement.

In a press statement, the CPIM state secretariat body stated that the BJP government at the center passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on December 11, 2019, with a majority in Parliament amid strong protests from people across almost all parts of the country.

“But even if it was somehow passed in Parliament, the BJP government did not have the courage to implement this law when nationwide protests started against this divisive religious amendment, especially when thousands of students from higher educational institutions across the country took to the streets. Moreover, numerous cases were filed in the country's apex court against the amendment, which are yet to be heard,” the statement reads.

It further said that almost all the secular and democratic political parties and social organizations of the country, including the CPI(M), have been opposing this act as it is against the basic spirit of the Constitution.

“After remaining silent for the last 14 months, during the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government hastily published the rules for granting citizenship under this act on March 11, 2024, with the dishonest intention of gaining vote advantage by playing the religious card. It is learned that the Tripura government has also sent guidelines to the District Administrators to form a committee to take action in accordance with these rules while the Model Code of Conduct is still in force,” it reads.

The statement further said that the CPI(M) Tripura state secretariat body has demanded that the BJP-led state and central governments suspend this move, or the opposition party will launch a massive protest in a democratic way.

“There is no substance in the explanation given by the ruling party and the government that this law will not be effective in the 6th schedule ADC areas of the North Eastern region. Because if the overall population increases in this region, the economic, social, cultural, employment, and land sectors will be affected in both ADC and non-ADC areas. Many people are being caught for illegal entry almost every day in Tripura, and this move by the government will further encourage it. We are strongly opposing it,” it added.