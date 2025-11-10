CPIM’s era over in Tripura, people ready for Congress rule: MLA Sudip Roy Barman

Former Tripura minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Monday declared that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has “no future” in the state and asserted that the Congress would contest the next election independently to form a government “for the welfare of the people.”

Roy Barman made the remarks during a joining programme at Dharmanagar in North Tripura, where 137 families—mostly from the CPIM—officially joined the Congress in the presence of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha.

Expressing gratitude to the new members, Roy Barman said, “You have realised that supporting CPIM means helping BJP. People have not forgotten 25 years of the CPIM rule, and they have seen the BJP government as well. Now, people want to see Congress in power.”

He claimed that 102 of the new families were former CPIM supporters, while 35 others had joined the Congress from different political backgrounds.

“People want to hand over the government to Congress,” he said, stressing that only his party could challenge the BJP. “Congress has been fighting against the fascist BJP. In rural areas, you’ll find Congress in every village. BJP is using the Election Commission, and by stealing votes, they are in power. Rahul Gandhi has shown everything with proof,” he added.

The former minister accused the BJP-led state government of administrative failure, rising crime, and a worsening drug problem. “Law and order have totally collapsed; gang rape, murder, and other crimes are on the rise,” he alleged.

He further criticised the government’s handling of unemployment, claiming that over 51,000 posts remain vacant. “Unemployed people are disoriented. There are no jobs, no employment generation. Despite being a double-engine government, they are not opening any factories. Whatever was there has left the state,” Roy Barman said.

The Congress leader concluded that his party’s focus would remain on “protecting the rights of the poor, minorities, SC, OBC, and ST communities” as part of its mission to restore stability and trust in Tripura’s governance.