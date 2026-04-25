Crime branch raids Tripura DFO’s residence after Rs 59.95 lakh cash seizure at Agartala station

A team of the Crime Branch on April 25 conducted a raid at the official residence of South Tripura District Forest Officer Gaurav Ravindra Wagh in connection with the recovery of Rs 59.95 lakh in cash at Agartala Railway Station earlier this week, officials said.

During the search, investigators seized several documents, CCTV footage, one laptop and a drone camera from the officer’s residence as part of the ongoing probe.

According to police, the cash was recovered during routine checking at Agartala Railway Station on April 23. A man identified as Rajendra Chintaman Kaklij, described as a Mumbai-based relative of the DFO, was intercepted while allegedly carrying Rs 59.94 lakh in cash. He was subsequently taken to the Government Railway Police station for questioning.

Officer-in-Charge Raju Bhowmik said the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the money or its intended use. He was thereafter arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A local court later granted five days of police custody.

Police also said the arrested individual had used the DFO’s official vehicle to travel from Belonia to Agartala Railway Station.

Given the seriousness of the case, the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch on Saturday. Officials said the raid at the DFO’s official residence in Belonia was part of efforts to gather further evidence.

Meanwhile, Wagh has been directed to report to Aryana Bhavan, the headquarters of the Forest Department, to ensure an impartial investigation into the high-value cash recovery case.

Further investigation is underway.