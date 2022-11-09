Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 9 lashed out at opposition political parties for their allegation on poor law and order situation and stated that the crime rate in the state has drastically declined soon after BJP formed the government in 2018.

CM Saha held a meeting today on November 9, and reviewed the law and order situation with all senior police officials including the District Superintendent of Police, DIGs, IGs, and in presence of DGP Amitabh Ranjan at Tripura Police Headquarters.

Later, speaking with reporters, CM Saha said, “Today we held an interaction with all the District SPs and reviewed the law and order situation. The opposition has alleged that law and order have completely collapsed but during a meeting with the police officials, the crime rate has drastically declined. Since 2018 crimes have declined especially in the last five months crime related to murder, atrocities, dacoity, eve teasing all declined”.

The CM further claimed that around 40 percent declined in hurt and assault cases, in murder, rape, and in all aspects there is a drastic change.

“The crime graph is low. The election is approaching and directed the police to take all possible steps to maintain the law and order. They have also raised some issues regarding infrastructural and shortage of manpower as elections are coming. I have assured to solve such issues and will take up their matter with the central government. Today's meeting has proved that law and order are very good in the state”, said CM.

He said if law and order are not maintained, it will eventually hamper the development in the coming days.

“People are happy with this government and as elections are coming, a section of people from Opposition political parties are trying to deteriorate the law and order which we will not tolerate. I am very happy with the report”, CM added.