Tripura Director General of Police, Anurag, on Sunday, June 1 said that the crime rate has significantly dropped by 10 per cent so far this year, and attempts are afoot to improve the overall performance of the Tripura Police.



DGP Anurag said this during his maiden visit to the South District after assuming charge as the top cop of Tripura.



He said that he had served in the district as District Superintendent of Police in the year 1999.

“I am visiting South District as a DGP for the first time. Earlier, I visited this district as DG (Intelligence), and I also served here as District Superintendent of Police back in 1999. So I know this district very closely,” he said.



Anurag further informed that the main aim is that Tripura Police have set some priorities, and discussions will be held with officials on how to implement them.



“Our main aim is that the common public should get benefit from the service of Tripura Police. The main aim of the police is prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order, along with proper investigation of crimes and producing the accused before the court. Keeping this objective in mind, we are moving forward. The state government and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha have some policies and priorities like Nasha Mukt Tripura. We will also hold discussions on this matter, and attempts will be made to improve our overall performance. This year, so far, the crime rate has decreased by 10 per cent, and we have to work on further improvement,” he added.



During the meeting, South District Superintendent of Police Mourya Krishna C, Additional Superintendent of Police Suman Majumder, along with the Officer-in-Charges and Sub-Divisional Police Officers of the district, were present.