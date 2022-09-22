Voting for by-election of the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Tripura started on Thursday, September 22, 9 AM in the lobby of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

The Upper House seat had fallen vacant after the then MP Dr Manik Saha had taken oath as Chief Minister on May 15, a day after the then CM Biplab Kumar Deb had resigned, and later Saha after getting elected in a by-election became a MLA and resigned from the post in June this year to retain his post as CM.

Opposition Left Front repeated its previous candidate Bhanulal Saha, former Finance Minister and MLA, while the BJP nominated candidate is former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Earlier this year in the 60-member assembly, Bhanulal Saha had contested for the Rajya Sabha post but secured 15 votes and lost to Dr. Manik Saha who got 33 votes.

However, this time the total number of voters has reduced to 59 as only two days back Speaker Ratan Chakraborty had disqualified the membership of ruling BJP ally IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma on allegations of anti party and under the anti defection law.

Other then candidates of both parties, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Opposition Leader Manik Sarkar had casted their vote.

After casting his vote the CM said that undoubtedly the BJP nominated candidate shall win and just waiting for the declaration.

He added that the he is also confident of the BJP returning back to power in the 2023 election with more seats.

On the question of law and order the Chief Minister said that he has instructed the police to strictly see that peace is maintained all across and take stern action against those taking law in irrespective of what their political identity is.

Meantime, Opposition Leader Manik Sarkar speaking to reporters said that after BJP-IPFT came to power in 2018, other than the two Rajya Sabha votes including the ongoing by-election the ruling party won all elections by rigging and through violence as BJP has lost the confidence of the people of the state.

He added that now public is getting united against the fascist, anti people rule in Tripura and BJP is going to get appropriate reply in the coming assembly election.

Till 12.25 all total 58 MLAs had cast their vote including all voters of the ruling BJP, alliance IPFT and prime opposition CPIM has casted their vote except lone Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and who according to sources is not going to participate in the voting process.