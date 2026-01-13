Culture belongs to all, bringing strength and unity to society: Former Tripura DyCM

Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister and current Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in fostering societal growth while addressing the Makar Sankranti celebration organized by the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust at Agartala Place Club today, January 13



“At one point, the tribal population in Agartala was very limited. Today, thousands of tribal communities from across the country have made this city their home,” Governor Varma said, highlighting the evolving diversity of the region.

Speaking at the event, he underscored the value of self-reliance, noting that it cultivates self-respect. “A society’s strength lies in its people, and the essence of a society is reflected in its culture,” he stated. “Culture brings unity, particularly among tribal communities.”

Governor Varma also emphasized that culture is eternal. “There was a time when the Risa community of Tripura had no recognized identity or traditional dance forms. Today, these cultural expressions have gained national recognition. Culture belongs to everyone—Bengali or tribal—it forms part of our shared Indian heritage,” he added.

He further pointed out that Tripura’s cultural revival is gaining momentum, with state ministers actively participating in various events. Public holidays have been declared for occasions such as the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya and during Garia Puja. “The traditions of the Risa tribe are now receiving the respect they deserve. When government and society work hand in hand, meaningful results naturally follow,” the Governor added.