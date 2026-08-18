CWG gold medallist Asmita Dey named Brand Ambassador of South Tripura Nasha Mukt Premier League 2026

Commonwealth Games gold medallist judoka Asmita Dey has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the South Tripura Nasha Mukt Premier League Football Tournament 2026.

The South Tripura District Administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dey for the tournament, which is entering its fourth season.

South Tripura District Magistrate Md Sajjad P said the association is aimed at promoting sports and encouraging young people to adopt a healthy and drug-free lifestyle.

Dey, who recently brought laurels to Tripura and India by winning a gold medal in judo at the Commonwealth Games, will use her sporting achievements and journey to inspire young people through the tournament.

The district administration said Dey’s journey from the Commonwealth Games podium to becoming an advocate for a drug-free society reflects the values of discipline, determination and perseverance.

Her association with the Nasha Mukt Premier League is expected to inspire young athletes to choose sports over drugs, pursue their aspirations and stay away from substance abuse and other harmful habits.