In the aftermath of Cyclone Midhili wreaking havoc across Tripura, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has intensified its call for compensation to aid over one lakh farmers who are grappling with substantial losses. A delegation from AIKS convened on November 20 meeting with Tripura Agriculture Director Sharadindu Das to emphasize the urgency of addressing the dire situation.

AIKS Secretary Pabitra Kar, representing the delegation, presented a comprehensive five-point charter of demands aimed at alleviating the plight of the affected farmers. According to Kar, the untimely rains and cyclones have inflicted significant damages to crops, including vegetables, raising concerns about potential shortages in the state's markets, thereby posing a potential crisis for both farmers and consumers.

"We have demanded the state agriculture department stand by the farmers at this critical moment," stated Kar, emphasizing the need for immediate action to mitigate the impact on the agricultural community.

The five-point demands put forth by AIKS include the formation of a special team by the agriculture department to expeditiously assess farmers' losses, immediate financial assistance for affected farmers to support the cultivation of seasonal paddy and vegetables, financial aid from the Disaster Management Fund, provision of all agricultural support (seeds, essential fertilizers, pesticides) free of cost, free provision of all irrigation facilities, and the implementation of LI and DWT schemes.

Kar expressed dissatisfaction with the Meteorological Department in Agartala, accusing it of issuing an irresponsible bulletin. He also placed blame on the State Agriculture Department for failing to prevent the significant damage caused by the Midhili Cyclone and subsequent rains.

"With paddy harvesting underway, farmers in the state have suffered massive losses in agricultural crops due to untimely rains. Vegetable cultivation has been completely destroyed," asserted Kar, noting the widespread water crisis resulting from a damaged power system across the state.