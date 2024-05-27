Due to impact of the cyclonic storm, Tripura has received average rainfall with highest rainfall in West district and lowest is in North Tripura district while there is no report of any substantial damage or loss of life from any district except uprooting of trees and blockade of roads in few places.

A press release from Disaster Management under Revenue Department said that the cyclonic storm 'Remal' made the landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal around 11:30PM on Sunday. At present it is positioned near Jashore in Bangladesh which is about 185Km South West of Agartala and moving north- northeast wards and gradually weakening into a Deep Depression by evening of today.

“Due to impact of the cyclonic storm, Tripura has received average rainfall of 40.73mm from 8.30AM to 2.30 PM today. Highest rainfall is in West Tripura district measuring 59.5mm and lowest is in North Tripura district measuring 27mm. The highest wind gust recorded as of 3:30PM is 53.7 Kmph at A D Nagar, West Tripura”, the report said.

It said that there is no report of any substantial damage or loss of life from any district except uprooting of trees and blockade of roads in few places.



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“The Disaster Management teams, SDRF, trained Aapda Mitra and Civil Defence Volunteers, NDRF were pressed into action for clearing roads and restoring the essential services. In most of the places roads have been cleared within few hours. Damage assessment in many places is going on. Weather forecast issued by IMD for today and tomorrow, indicates Red and Orange Alerts. There is likelihood of thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and heavy rainfall in isolated places across the State”, the press statement reads.

It said that the Emergency Operation Centres are functioning round the clock and NDRF, SDRF, trained volunteers, departmental quick response teams are pressed into response services.

“One NDRF team has been moved to a strategic location closer to cyclonic zone immediately. Line Departments including power, health, education, transport, PWD, forest, food etc. along with Ground level functionaries are working in good coordination with the District Administration. Volunteers are staying alert to take immediate response measure to mitigate any impact of cyclone. Hospitals and Health Sub-Centres are ready and alert to take care of health requirements. Relief and Rehabilitation Centres have been made ready in case of any need to shelter people due to cyclone”, it said adding that the Secretary, Revenue is in constant touch with the District Magistrates and Collectors and the State Government is ready to handle the impact of cyclone effectively.