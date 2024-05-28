Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 28 said that the administration, including emergency departments are working round the clock to restore the situation in the state, which was hampered by Cyclone Remal.

According to the Disaster Management Authority, Tripura has recorded over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours due to Cyclone Remal, causing uprooted trees, damaged electric poles, and other disruptions.

Taking to Facebook, the Chief Minister wrote that although normal public life has been somewhat disrupted due to the impact of Cyclone Remal in different parts of the state, the administration is making all efforts to restore normalcy.

“I commend the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), power department personnel, fire department, and other emergency service personnel who are working tirelessly in this disastrous weather. Besides, I call on the people in all parts of the state to extend their hand of cooperation to the administration and the government until the situation becomes normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, as per the Disaster Management Authority, Tripura has recorded over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, a level not seen in 67 years.

"After 67 years, Tripura has recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours, exceeding 200 mm. Cyclone Remal has already crossed Tripura, and we have issued an orange alert," an official told reporters.

The official further informed that the cyclone crossed Tripura with a speed of around 165 kmph on Monday late at night.

"Many trees were uprooted, and electric poles were destroyed in many places. However, we are collecting the data. Although the cyclone has crossed Tripura, scattered rainfall will continue throughout the state," he added.