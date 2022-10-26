More than 500 houses have been damaged across the state while one person has been injured after cyclone Sitrang hit the state on October 24.

A detailed report from State Emergency Operation Centre has said that more than 50 electric polls have been damaged while many trees were uprooted and fell on electric polls, and on many houses.

The report further said that the Sepahijala district of the state which shares the international border with Bangladesh largely has been affected badly.

In the northern district of the state, 26 houses have been partly damaged, while in Gomati 40 houses have been damaged partly, including 4 houses that have been damaged severely. On the other hand, in Sepahijala 154 houses were damaged while 52 houses have been severely damaged of which 7 houses have been fully damaged.

In the South district, 24 villages have been affected of which 29 houses are partly damaged while 6 are fully damaged. Besides this, around 3700 population have been affected and in Khowai 13 houses have been damaged.

The report has also informed that in West District 94 houses were partly, seven houses partly in Dhalai 29 houses partly, and 36 houses partially damaged.

The report has also informed that all the rivers of the state are flowing below the danger level.

The state government has already deployed more than 125 personnel of NDRF personnel across the state, especially in Kumarghat, Kaislasahar, Santirbazar, and other parts of the state along with TSR and Police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Metrological department has said that a generally cloudy sky with light rain is very likely to occur in some areas of the state, and maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius.