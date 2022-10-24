In the wake of 'Cyclone Sitrang' hitting the coast of eastern parts of Northeast India, Tripura has decided to grant work from home to employees in Agartala other than those providing essential services.

The employees will be permitted to work from home from October 25, 2022, and will only be required to report to their respective offices in accordance with the instructions provided by the authorities.

The General Administration Department of the Tripura Government has issued this order to alleviate city traffic congestion. However, an earlier notification from the state administration stated that all leave except for medical reasons would be considered canceled.

''Not everyone in every office is required to attend offices, given that Cyclone Sitrang is likely to move toward Tripura,'' the Tripura government said in its advisory.

In the meantime, Tripura's Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed concern about cyclones and heavy rains.

Amid the festive season of Diwali, in the wake of cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued “Red” and “Orange” alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam for the next two days.

Notably, heavy rainfall activity over Assam during 24-26 October 2022.

Further heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted over Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong on October 24 to 25, 2022.

The Deep Depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered at 1130 hours 1ST of 23rd October over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.8°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 680 km northwest of Port Blair, 650 km south of Sagar Island and 1200 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move northwestwards during the next 6 hrs and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it would recurve and move north northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early morning.