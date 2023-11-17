The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for the northeastern region, warning of impending thunderstorms and intense rainfall over the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, Tripura and Mizoram are on ‘Red Alert’.

IMD notified that Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain (more than 204.4mm) on November 17.

As per IMD, Extremely Heavy ( >=21cm in 24 hours) is very likely over South, Gomati, Sepahijala and Dhalai districts and Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (11- 20 cm in 24 hrs) is very likely over North, Unakuti, Khowai and West Tripura districts on November 17.



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Meanwhile on November 18, heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely over all districts of Tripura.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura should brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall on both November 17 and 18, including the likelihood of extremely heavy falls in isolated areas.

Additionally, South Assam and East Meghalaya are forecasted to experience light to moderate rainfall on both November 17 and 18.