Decomposed body of woman found stuffed in plastic sack inside house in Tripura’s Khowai district

The decomposed body of a 37-year-old woman was recovered from her house in Maiganga village under Khowai district of Tripura late on Saturday night. Police suspect foul play in the death.

According to reports, villagers alerted police after detecting a foul odour emanating from the woman’s residence, located about five kilometres from the Teliamura police station. Upon reaching the site, the police discovered the body stuffed inside a plastic sack.

“Circumstantial evidence suggests this was not a suicide. It appears to be a murder case, though the exact cause of death will be known after a detailed investigation,” said Jayanta Dey, Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura police station. A forensic team has also examined the scene for evidence.

The deceased has been identified as Sharmistha Modak (37). According to police, she had been residing in Dasda, North Tripura, after her marriage but later moved to Maiganga following her divorce.

“After separating from her husband, she had developed a relationship with a close relative — something her family strongly opposed. Since then, her family had severed ties with her,” OC Dey informed.

Sharmistha had reportedly built a house in Maiganga, where she lived alone until her death. Police have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the motive, timeline, and individuals involved in the suspected murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further updates are awaited.