Dehradun Police form SIT to probe Tripura student’s death, no evidence so far of racial abuse

The Uttarakhand Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault on December 9.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh stated that, based on the investigation so far, there is no evidence to suggest the incident was racially motivated.

Police said the attack occurred after a verbal altercation escalated when Chakma objected to banter at a birthday party in the Selaqui area. The victim, a 24-year-old final-year MBA student from Unakoti district in Tripura, and his brother Michael were allegedly assaulted by a group of six people. Anjel suffered fatal injuries to his spine and neck and died on December 26 after 17 days in hospital.

SSP Singh explained that the accused and the victims did not know each other, and the attack was “in the heat of the moment.” The main accused, Yagyraj Awasthi, a 22-year-old Nepal national, is absconding. Police have issued a non-bailable warrant and increased the reward for his capture from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh. Five others named in the FIR have been taken into custody, with two minors sent to a correctional facility and three placed under judicial custody.

According to the investigation, Awasthi allegedly picked up a knife from a nearby egg cart to stab Anjel. Police have collected CCTV footage and recorded statements from local residents. SSP Singh confirmed that no evidence of racial slurs by the accused against Anjel has been found during the probe so far, despite claims on social media and by the victim’s father.

The incident arose from a dispute during a party hosted by Suraj Khwas, a Manipur-native, when an argument escalated between the two groups. The police noted that the accused has no prior criminal history.

SSP Singh emphasised the safety of students in Dehradun, where over 2,000 students from the Northeast study, including around 250 from Tripura. He assured that the police are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.