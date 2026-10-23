A Delhi court on October 23 remanded content creator Amir Shokeen to one day of judicial custody in connection with an alleged incident of racial abuse and humiliation involving a youth from Tripura.

Delhi Police arrested Shokeen on Thursday after taking suo motu cognisance of a video that went viral on social media and allegedly showed him subjecting the youth to racial abuse and humiliating treatment.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police is investigating the video following a communication from the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER), police sources said.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha calling for action against those involved.

Saha directed the Tripura Director General of Police to coordinate with Delhi Police over the matter. Rijiju, in a post on X, said Shokeen would face action and that the police in Delhi and Tripura would teach him a “hard lesson”.

The Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD) has also sought an impartial investigation. In a complaint to the joint commissioner of police (SPUNER), the forum alleged that the video showed a youth from Tripura being subjected to racial abuse and humiliation.

The forum urged the police to preserve electronic evidence, including the original recording, metadata, account details and upload history, and take appropriate legal action.

According to police sources, the video was allegedly recorded in Ahmedabad around a month ago. Investigators are examining the roles of seven to eight people in connection with the incident.