Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, February 8 said that the results of the Delhi elections were expected, as people had witnessed the deep-rooted corruption of the AAP government in Delhi.

Reacting to the Delhi election results, where the BJP emerged victorious, the Tripura Chief Minister stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party won the elections under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I thank the people of Delhi for this expected result. The outcome of the Delhi elections was anticipated. The people of the country are aware of how India is progressing under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His relentless efforts for the welfare of the poor and his commitment to every individual’s well-being are reflected in this result. This was bound to happen. People have observed the AAP government in Delhi for a long time and have witnessed the extent of corruption they were involved in,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that after a long time, the Bharatiya Janata Party government is set to be re-established in Delhi.



“For this, I extend my gratitude to the people of Delhi. I also thank our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory has been possible because of him,” he added.