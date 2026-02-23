Delhi teen burned Tripura student's private parts with sanitiser, filmed her nude: Gurugram Police

Days after a 19-year-old woman from Tripura landed in hospital in serious condition following an assault by her live-in partner, police on February 22 disclosed that the accused also burned her private parts using sanitiser and filmed her nude.

Gurugram officers arrested 19-year-old Shivam from Delhi's Narela on February 19, after the woman's mother—a Tripura police officer—alerted them to the horrors. On February 16, at around 10 pm, she got a desperate call: "I don't have time, I will be killed... Shivam has been beating me and burning me for the last three days. He will kill me today."

The pair, who met online with marriage promises, shared a Sector 69 paying guest flat. Police say Shivam confined her for three days, forced her to drink urine, stabbed her multiple times, and attacked in a rage over cheating suspicions.

Rescued on February 19, the bright student—who came to Gurugram for studies—is now stable at Safdarjung Hospital after initial treatment at AIIMS-Delhi.

"My daughter is very bright in her studies. She had come to Gurugram to study. However, Shivam lured her into a trap through an online app," the mother said.

A police spokesperson stated: “Charges of rape and assault have already been added to the FIR, and the accused has been sent to jail. Further investigation is underway.” The case is under strict monitoring.