Democracy being ‘crushed’ in West Bengal under TMC’s rule: Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday alleged that, realizing the people are no longer on her side, democracy is being “crushed to pieces every day” by miscreants supported by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.



Deb, who is also the BJP’s election co-incharge for West Bengal, made this statement after visiting BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh, who were allegedly attacked by Trinamool-backed miscreants.



In a Facebook post, Deb said, “BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked by Trinamool-backed miscreants while they were helping flood-affected people in North Bengal. Today, I met both of them and inquired about their health condition.”



“Mamata Banerjee, who has gradually lost public trust and has heard the early warning bells of losing power, has transformed a government system into a party system and is using the politics of jungle raj, terror, and bloodshed as tools,” Deb wrote.



He further said that “every day, a new scandalous chapter is being written under the rule of the heartless Mamata Banerjee.”



“Realizing that the people are no longer on her side, democracy is being crushed to pieces every day by unleashing miscreants supported by the Trinamool,” he added.