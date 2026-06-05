'Demographic changes will not be tolerated in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 5 asserted that the Centre will not tolerate demographic changes in border states such as West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar, while reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening border security through advanced technology and enhanced surveillance mechanisms.

Addressing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Lankamura Border Outpost in Tripura, Shah said the government is taking all necessary measures to address vulnerabilities along India's international borders and prevent illegal infiltration.

“Demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar will not be tolerated. The Centre is making all efforts to bridge the gaps in guarding international borders,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also announced that the government's ambitious ‘smart border’ project has reached its final stage and will soon be implemented on a pilot basis at several locations across the country.

According to Shah, the smart border initiative will integrate cutting-edge technology, local administrative support and border security personnel to create a more effective and responsive security framework along sensitive frontier areas.

“The concept of smart border will be implemented in seven to eight places of the country as a pilot project,” he said.

The remarks come amid continued concerns over illegal infiltration, cross-border crimes and security challenges in border regions, particularly in states sharing international boundaries.

Shah's visit to Tripura included an interaction with BSF personnel stationed along the India-Bangladesh border, where he reviewed security arrangements and lauded the force for its role in safeguarding the nation's frontiers.

The Centre has been focusing on modernising border management through the deployment of advanced surveillance systems, smart fencing and improved coordination among security agencies to strengthen national security and curb illegal cross-border movement.

