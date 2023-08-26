In a nail-biting incident, a demo train bound for Sabroom in the South district of Tripura escaped from a major accident on August 26.

The heart-stopping event took place around 11 am on Saturday, sending shockwaves among the passengers and railway authorities alike.

The train, which departed Agartala Railway Station at 10:50 AM, was making its way towards Sabroom when the incident took place. Mere minutes after departing from Sekerkot railway station, the train’s engine collided with a bag of stones that had found its way onto the tracks.

The impact jolted the passengers and crew members, causing a momentary frenzy of panic.

Miraculously, quick thinking from the passengers and the vigilant loco pilot prevented any injuries. The train came to a halt, straddling the tracks and leaving everyone on board visibly shaken. Passengers, along with the alert loco pilot, promptly disembarked from the train and surveyed the scene. It was revealed that a trolley loaded with stones had been obstructing the path, leading to the collision.

While no passengers suffered harm during the collision, the train itself sustained noticeable damage.

Authorities from the Railway Board, based in Agartala, swiftly responded to the situation.

