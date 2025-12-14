Development, good behavior with public and 'pristha pramukhs' key to electoral victory: Tripura Minister

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday, December 14 said that to win any election, development, good behaviour with the public, and the work of Pristha Pramukhs are essential.

He said during the inauguration of the Pristha Pramukh Sammelan held at Mohanpur Assembly Constituency, in the presence of Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, and BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya.

The Minister said that this was not a public gathering.

“Before the Pristha Pramukh Sammelan, we held a series of meetings and a survey was conducted. If elections were held today, the BJP would win in the Mohanpur Assembly Constituency. I appealed to the Pristha Pramukhs to bring more voters to the BJP from other parties,” he said.

The Minister informed that Pristha Pramukhs are the pillars of the party.

“They work to strengthen the organisation. They are the main foundation. Along with this, development is essential. To win any election, organisation, good relations of Pristha Pramukhs with the people, and development are crucial. These three are essential, and we are stressing this matter. Our karyakartas are deeply rooted at the grassroots,” he said.

He said that today, despite having so much sunlight, not a single Pristha Pramukh got up from their seat.

“Today’s event was very disciplined. All the mandal karyakartas were present, and 134 public representatives of the Mohanpur Assembly Constituency attended. Pristha Pramukhs are the backbone of our organisation. Their dedication, insight, and tireless work inspire us to build a stronger, more inclusive future for our constituency. Recognition and respect for their efforts are not just an obligation—they are a responsibility we cherish every day. Pristha Pramukhs work round the year,” said the Minister.

A remarkable gathering of 1,120 Pristha Pramukhs from 56 booths across the constituency and 134 public representatives of the Mohanpur Assembly Constituency were present