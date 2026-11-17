Tripura BJP president and MLA Abhishek Debroy on November 17 expressed confidence that the party would win all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the upcoming civic elections, claiming that its development work over the past five years would reflect in the results.

Debroy made the remarks while campaigning door-to-door in Ward No. 48 in support of BJP candidate Sabita Das. He was accompanied by BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma and TIDC chairman and ward in-charge Samir Ranjan Ghosh.

Highlighting the development initiatives undertaken in Agartala under the BJP-led municipal administration, Debroy credited Mayor Dipak Majumder's leadership for the city's transformation. He claimed that the BJP was receiving public support during its campaign across different wards.

He also credited Chief Minister Manik Saha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the development of the state and the capital city.

Praising the mayor's performance, Debroy described him as an honest and dedicated leader who had worked for public welfare. He also highlighted the coordination between the mayor and municipal councillors, saying they had maintained regular contact with residents and addressed local issues.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, particularly the Congress, Debroy alleged that the parties lacked organisational strength and public support. He also criticised their stand on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), accusing them of questioning the electoral process selectively after losing elections.

Referring to Congress victories in Telangana and Kerala, he questioned what he described as the opposition's changing position on EVMs depending on election results.

Debroy said BJP councillors would be instructed to strengthen their engagement with residents and work with greater dedication towards public welfare if elected. He added that the party would intensify its organisational activities and campaign in the coming days.