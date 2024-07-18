The BJP Tripura General Secretary Bipin Debbarma on Thursday said that the party has successfully submitted all the nomination papers of its candidates for the three-tier panchayat elections scheduled to be held on August 8.

Speaking with India Today NE, Bipin said that the party is all set to win all the seats in the elections as they have the trust and support of the people.



“Today was the last date for filing nomination papers for the three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura, which will be held on August 8. Amidst massive rallies across the state, where all the leaders including Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya have participated, our candidates have filed the nomination papers for the polls. We are ready for victory as BJP and our government always work for the development of people from all segments, and for this, we have massive support and trust of the people,” said Bipin.



On opposition’s allegations against BJP of preventing CPIM and Congress candidates, the General Secretary Bipin said that all such allegations are baseless and fake, made by the opposition parties just to malign the name of the state and BJP.

“We believe in democracy. If you see today, our party workers and leaders in Kakraban under Gomati District have welcomed the Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and their candidate with roses. BJP never supports violence. The opposition has also submitted nomination papers,” he added.