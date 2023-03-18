Director General Border Security Force, Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS visited Frontier Headquarters BSF Salbagan, Agartala to review the security and operational preparedness of Tripura Frontier BSF on Indo-Bangladesh border and reviewed the operational deployment.

DG BSF landed at the Airbase Agartala accompanied by Sonali Mishra, IPS, ADG (EC) Kolkata on 16th March where he was received by Sumit Sharan, IPS, IG, BSF Tripura Frontier.

Further, he along with other senior officers paid a courtesy call to Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha Chief Minister of Tripura and JK Sinha, Chief Secretary.

On 17th March, DG BSF visited the border area and visited BOP Dipak and an unfenced patch of 1960 metres BOP N C Nagar at Sepahijala district to monitor the ongoing Single Row Fencing (SRF) work.

At BOP N C Nagar DG BSF addressed Prahari Sammelan. Further DG BSF Visited ICP Agartala – Akhura, where he was greeted by the Regional Commander of BGB Sarail. During the casual meeting, various topics of mutual interest for effective border management, including measures to prevent drug and narcotics smuggling were discussed.

The DG BSF also interacted with the bordermen who are performing duty on Indo-Bangladesh International Border to evaluate the real-time problems in border domination faced by the troops deployed on the ground.

He applauded the tireless efforts and dedication in safeguarding of the borders and efforts made by BSF Tripura Frontier to control crime on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

He exhorted all levels to maintain operational readiness and appreciated them for their professionalism and commitment towards their duties in guarding the international border.